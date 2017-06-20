Breaking: Brussels Central Railway Station Evacuated Following Explosion

Police in Belgium have confirmed at least one explosion at a Central railway station in Brussels. Grand Place has been ordered to evacuate.

Police reportedly fired at one man.

DEVELOPING: Explosion has occurred at Brussels Central Station; suspect shot by military. (ABC) pic.twitter.com/aJX7wHieKy — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 20, 2017

Two possible explosions reported in #Brussels Central station. Grand Place being evacuated & police reportedly on streets. Info unclear. pic.twitter.com/nRv4x7kIja — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) June 20, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.