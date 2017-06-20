Breaking: Brussels Central Railway Station Evacuated Following Explosion

Police in Belgium have confirmed at least one explosion at a Central railway station in Brussels. Grand Place has been ordered to evacuate.
Police reportedly fired at one man.
DEVELOPING: Explosion has occurred at Brussels Central Station; suspect shot by military. (ABC) pic.twitter.com/aJX7wHieKy
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 20, 2017
Two possible explosions reported in #Brussels Central station.
Grand Place being evacuated & police reportedly on streets.
Info unclear. pic.twitter.com/nRv4x7kIja
— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) June 20, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
COMMENTS