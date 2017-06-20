In a nail-biter to the finish race for all sides in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, the seat vacated by Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Republican Karen Handel has been projected to win with a decided lead over Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

The seat has been in Republican control for forty years.

The election was billed as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. The president took to Twitter early this morning to aggressively support Handel as voting commenced.

KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Ossoff’s loss, considering the amount of money both sides put into a congressional race, will come as a sharp disappointment for Democrats.

RedState’s Associate Managing Editor Jay Caruso summed up the schadenfreude ahead for Republican’s perfectly.

What's funny is progressives have no scapegoats to blame when Ossoff loses. Because he's: White

Straight

Male

Lots of money

Privileged — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 21, 2017