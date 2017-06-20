If there’s one thing similar between the ladies Trump it’s that they all have a rather aloof demeanor. This, along with a still camera shot’s ability to make any fleeting moment embarrassing, made a hug hello between Senator Marco Rubio and First Daughter Ivanka Trump look painfully awkward.

And the internet couldn’t let the moment pass unnoticed.

Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

"i retweeted you this morning" "yes, i know" "let's hug" "don't" https://t.co/xpEs4wAfWf — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 20, 2017

The Senator left the meeting to find out his hug fail was “blowing up Twitter” and promptly launched an investigation in the interest of vindicating himself as not being an awkward greeter.

We are also attempting to acquire multi-angle video which we believe will provide greater insight into this important matter. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

As with any good congressional probe, Rubio sought additional evidence.

We believe we have our own unclassified photographic evidence that will shed greater details on this incident. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

And unofficially subpoenaed anyone present at the time of the embrace in question.

Finally, evidence came to light showing a slightly less awkward moment. Slightly.

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017