The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher is in the Atlanta-area this week covering the much-anticipated special election for the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in Georgia’s 6th district.

A recurrent topic of amusement and scorn in the election has been the fact that millennial Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, while being from GA-06, currently lives outside of the district’s border.

Scher decided to take a walk to check the veracity of Ossoff’s claim that he only lives a mile-and-a-half…er, 3 blocks…er, or is it two miles(?) outside the line. According to Scher, who ostensibly had no mobility problems last time I saw him, it took him two hours to walk from the area where Ossoff and his now-fiance live to the closest border with the 6th congressional district.

Watch:



You can watch Scher’s Facebook Live video of his walk below.