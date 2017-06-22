Fox News aside, the cable news media has long shown a disparity in its treatment of Republicans to that of Democrats, and Donald Trump is no exception.

It’s true that much of Trump’s woes are brought on by himself, but in one comment, Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski gives a tell on just how disinterested the media is in covering the Republican president with any fairness.

The show began Thursday morning with a montage highlighting a number of Trump’s incorrect statements during a speech in Iowa on Wednesday. Every comment clip followed by a loud buzzer, except the last. That’s because in the last statement Trump is shown saying “Obamacare is dead.”

To that, Brzezinski responds, in a very serious tone, “That’s true. We’ll fact check the lies, but that is true.”

Essentially, anything the left disagrees with will be fact checked — and popular fact-checkers have also been shown to have a bias against conservatives — but when Republicans speak the truth it will be passed over as not worth talking about.