During a press conference on Thursday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan said while he wouldn’t address Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition, he had spoken with the majority whip and he was upbeat.

“He wanted the latest whip count,” Ryan said. “He wanted to hear about work.”

For anyone who has spent long weeks recovering in hospital, the restlessness will sound familiar. Wanting to hear about work and the outside world can often feel like a lifeline and an escape from thinking about pain and boredom for active adults suddenly laid up.
On Wednesday, U2’s Bono stopped by Scalise’s Capitol Hill office to sign a “Get Well Soon” poster for the congressman.

It’s nice to see some celebrities eschew political differences during tragedy to show decency and compassion.

Tags: bono Paul Ryan Steve Scalise