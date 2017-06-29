In a short and simple tweet on Thursday, former-Fox-News-host-turned-MSNBC-host, Greta Van Susteren, announced she was out at MSNBC after only a handful of months at the network.

I am out at MSNBC – — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

Ratings seem to be the cause of Van Susteren’s short-lived time:

Across all of cable news in the recently wrapped quarter, Van Susteren’s For the Record ranked a lackluster 39 among all shows. In a memo coinciding with Van Sustern’s tweet, MSNBC president Phil Griffin sent out a memo to staffers, saying that the anchor and network “decided to part ways.”

Not to be mean, but the fact that she received any airtime of her own on the network was generous. Good luck to her in her future endeavors.