Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel once said, “Never let a serious crisis go to waste.” MSNBC’s Morning Joe affianced co-hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, are seemingly tweaking Emmanuel’s statement a bit, to “never let a personal tit-for-tat with the president you’re friends with go to waste.”

The couple has reportedly postponed their vacation plans, which would have had them off air on Friday in light of Thursday’s media firestorm over Trump tweeting about Mika’s bloody face after a facelift.

The New York Post reports:

“Joe and Mika were supposed to start their July 4th weekend early by taking Friday off — but following Trump’s tweet, they postponed their trip by day so they can be back on air Friday morning to sling some ‘bad blood’ back at Trump,” an MSNBC source told The Post.

Lovely.

What the President tweeted was wholly inappropriate but Mika (and at times Joe) has flung her own mud. Mika’s a big girl, inappropriate or not she can handle herself.

However, the idea that she and Joe are going on air tomorrow to insert more vitriol out of spite is low class. It’s completely unnecessary and will only serve to make things worse.

Keeping their plans and ignoring Trump’s nastiness (which was all apparently set off by Mika making fun of Trump’s physicality herself) and releasing a statement would be the “going high when they go low” we hear about ad nauseum.

But that’s not what Joe and Mika are doing. The ratings for Friday’s show will likely be higher than usual for a Friday before a holiday weekend. All of this has me convinced that Joe, Mika, and President Trump are birds of a feather and deserve each other. Unfortunately, with their profiles, we’re stuck being dragged into the drama that is usually saved for Real Housewives of Pick Your City.