Say what you will about the agenda of mainstream media outlets, but The Washington Post is doing some remarkable reporting on the upper echelons of the federal government, this time with word that the Russia investigation has moved to include a current White House adviser as a “significant person of interest.”

The senior White House adviser under scrutiny by investigators is someone close to the president, according to these people, who would not further identify the official. The revelation comes as the investigation also appears to be entering a more overtly active phase, with investigators shifting from work that has remained largely hidden from the public to conducting interviews and using a grand jury to issue subpoenas. The intensity of the probe is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, the people said. The sources emphasized that investigators remain keenly interested in people who previously wielded influence in the Trump campaign and administration but are no longer part of it, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Let the guessing games begin! Now, remember that WaPo is still agenda-driven; and in this case, that agenda is to take down Trump. They’re not hiding it, and Trump and Co. is also well aware that’s the plan (hence all the threats to shut down the White House press briefings and Trump’s continued complaints about being the most picked on kid at school). We can argue if this is the job of the media; if this kind of overt attempt at destruction — especially given how much they protected the last president — makes the country less safe (personally, I don’t think you can apply a one-size-fits all attitude to these things. In other words, the appropriateness of the press butting their noses in depends on a whole bunch of things). But on the other hand, the calls to just leave the administration alone so they can do their job ring rather hollow as well with news that the connections to Russia are coming close to the inner circle again, even after the administration unceremoniously jettisoned the others who were compromised (Flynn and Manafort). And so if it’s discovered that yet another White House adviser has questionable ties to Russia, what does that mean? Well it likely means there will be more people leaving the White House. Should be interesting to see who survives. Makes one wonder when the Washington Post will be satisfied they’ve done their job.