Michael Phelps Will Race a Shark for Shark Week (Our Money's on Phelps)

I mean, the dude’s part fish anyway. Look at him:

Anyway, as part of Discovery’s very popular — for good reason. It’s mesmerizing. — yearly Shark Week programming, humankind’s greatest swimmer, who is now 32 years old and still reportedly has nearly a 7 ft. wingspan, will race a Great White Shark.

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. “But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!”

It’ll be nice to see Phelps in the water again. And if he wins, they’ll have to change the names of the movies to “Phelpsnado.” Amiright?