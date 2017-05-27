With the UK’s threat level at “critical” and nerves already on edge following Monday evening’s bombing in Manchester, a new scare emerged Saturday afternoon. London’s Old Vic theatre was evacuated by police due to a “security alert.”

Theater-goers and cast members alike were required to leave the building just a few minutes into a performance of Woyzeck. The play included John Boyega (Finn, of Star Wars fame).

A perimeter was set around the theater while authorities investigated the alert. Nearby pubs and restaurants were also closed, according to the BBC, and road closures were put in place. The Sun is now reporting the cordon has been lifted. Still, more drama than theater-goers bargained for.