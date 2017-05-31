Well, no. No, I don’t. I can honestly say I’ve never said “covfefe” — nor “covfafa” — before. That could change here, though, because POTUS has gifted us with a new term:

In an age where tweets set off firestorms on an hourly basis, this one was no exception. There was speculation as to the proper pronunciation of the term:

Everyone is pronouncing #covfefe wrong already. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 31, 2017

Cuhv-fef — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 31, 2017

Some voiced concern:

It's been nearly 2 hours.

Why is this still up? #covfefe https://t.co/wMZJ8g1o10 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 31, 2017

(It’s okay, Frank – the tweet is now down. Though, it will, of course, live in our hearts forever.)

While others had great fun with it:

New York's hottest nightclub is #Covfefe. It has everything: Russian entanglements, spray tans, creepy handshakes, surprise trade wars. pic.twitter.com/aldqPBQvKw — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 31, 2017

The term has even found its way into the Urban Dictionary already:

But I think Jon Gabriel summed it up best:

Can hardly wait to see what POTUS tweets next! Well, kind of….

UPDATE: The tweet is deleted, and we have a new tweet.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Editor’s note: Twitter is claiming he’s trying to pretend he was in on it all along. But if you ask me, it just looks like he’s trying to joke it off. Like whoops, typo, ha ha covfefe. Shrug. – Caleb.