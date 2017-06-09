I noticed a curious thing following James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday:

Donald Trump seemingly wants to have his cake and eat it, too.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Or, put another way: “Comey is a liar.” But also, “Comey’s testimony vindicates me.”

Okay…so, Comey’s lying when it makes Trump look bad and telling the truth when it makes Trump look good? Yeeahhhhh…that’s the ticket!

In fairness to Trump, though, Comey seems to want to play the same game. He testified that he thought Trump was a liar (and maintained that was why he made a point to keep detailed records of their encounters.) But in response to Senator Diane Feinstein’s query as to why he believes he was fired, Comey replied:

“Guess I don’t know for sure. I believe the — I take the president at his word, that I was fired because of the Russia investigation. Something about the way I was conducting it, the president felt, created pressure on him that he wanted to relieve.”

So…Comey thinks Trump’s a liar and took extra precautions to document everything for that very reason, but on this…he takes him at his word?

Seems a bit like both are trying to have their cake and eat it, too. Not that they’re alone in that.