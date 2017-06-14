Another high profile shooting has occurred — this one in San Francisco.  ABC7 is reporting that four are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at UPS facility. Several others are reported wounded.

The San Francisco Police Department has declared the area secured:
Susan Wright

We’ll update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The gunman has been confirmed as a UPS employee and reportedly turned his gun on himself after the shooting.  In addition to four dead, Fox News reports that two more people are hospitalized.

