Another high profile shooting has occurred — this one in San Francisco. ABC7 is reporting that four are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at UPS facility. Several others are reported wounded.

The San Francisco Police Department has declared the area secured:

#SFPD contained the incident & building is secure. The Special Ops continues to search the building for additional victims & witnesses. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

We’ll update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The gunman has been confirmed as a UPS employee and reportedly turned his gun on himself after the shooting. In addition to four dead, Fox News reports that two more people are hospitalized.