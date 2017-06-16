The Telegraph reports that protesters in London are gathering to lodge demands regarding the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower.

Their chief demand is that victims are rehomed within the borough, and they have asked for funds to be given to those who lost their homes and belongings in the fire.

Additional calls for “justice” and a full inquiry into the blaze are being made. And Prime Minister Theresa May is facing sharp criticism following her visit to the site:

As Theresa May stands accused of failing to show “humanity” during a visit to the blaze site, emergency services are picking through the west London block’s charred remains in search of bodies for a third day.

There are 30 confirmed dead, but fear that the death toll could rise significantly. Many questions remain regarding the cause of the fire, whether adequate fire-suppression equipment was available, and whether external cladding of the building acted as an accelerant.

Meanwhile, the protests are mounting amid reports of “Hordes of people” storming the entrance to the Kensington Town Hall. Per one protester:

“The world order is moving rapidly. The lower class will always suffer because of classism. “They want us to live uncivilised, why not act uncivilised. “When you oppose it with petitions they don’t listen. I am fuming to see a mother throw a baby.”

Obviously, this is a tense situation, with a lot of questions which need to be answered. Hopefully, the protests don’t become violent and further add to the tragedy.