BREAKING: SCOTUS Rules on Trinity Lutheran Case

The Supreme Court issued three opinions this morning, one of which was the much-anticipated Trinity Lutheran case, which involved the question of whether Missouri’s exclusion of a church preschool from its program which provides grants to non-profits for playground resurfacing violated the Free Exercise Clause.

In a 7-2 ruling, (Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg dissented), the Court ruled in favor of Trinity Lutheran, holding that the Department of Natural Resource’s policy violated the rights of Trinity Lutheran under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment by denying the Church an otherwise available public benefit on account of its religious status.

We’ll have a more in-depth analysis shortly. The full opinion is here.