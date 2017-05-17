The Hill has a post headlined Restive Dems amplify calls for impeachment:

Restive Democrats urging the impeachment of President Trump are amplifying their case Wednesday following new reports suggesting Trump pressed the FBI to drop a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) spoke out at a closed-door Democratic Caucus meeting Wednesday morning, underscoring the urgency of removing Trump, whom the Democrats increasingly see as a national security liability. Also Wednesday morning, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who joined the impeachment push earlier in the week, took to the House floor to trumpet that call, characterizing his decision as a ”position of conscience.” “This is where I stand; I will not be moved,” said Green. “The president must be impeached.”

The one name that is missing from the list of notables is Nancy Pelosi:

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi knocked down growing calls from members of her own party to impeach President Trump during a town hall Monday. Pelosi told a CNN town hall that impeachment must be rooted in facts rather than personal opinions about the president. The San Fransisco Democrat was asked specifically about Texas Democrat Al Green’s calls to impeach Trump over the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. She said the calls are a reflection of what Democratic members are hearing from their constituencies but said she personally does not subscribe to that notion. “In other words, again, if you are talking about impeachment, you are talking about what are the facts. Not that I don’t like him and I don’t like his hair and — what are the facts?” Pelosi said. “What are the facts that you would make a case on? What are the rules that he may have violated? If you don’t have that case, you are just participating in more hearsay.” Pelosi characterized the first months of the Trump administration as “sloppy” but said the American people are owed stability.

Well, smack my ass and call me Sally. I feel like I just did something incredibly bizarre… you know, like quoting the leader of Hezbollah to criticize Donald Trump.

It is a strange state of affairs when you find Nancy Pelosi acting like a sane person.