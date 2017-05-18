Welp, looks like the Senate lost one investigation but they are gaining another one:

Watch the latest video at <a href=”//video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a>

This is the shocker:

“There’s a new front opening here. I have reason to believe that there are emails between Clinton campaign officials, democratic operatives to the Department of Justice regarding the Clinton email investigation that happened on Obama’s watch. I have reason to believe those emails exist,” Graham said. “I’m on the Judiciary Committee. And I think it’s important that the Judiciary Committee be given any emails that were directed to the Department of Justice by Clinton campaign officials or operatives because we have jurisdiction over the Department of Justice.”

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

No sane person ever believed that there was not extremely close coordination between the Clinton campaign and Justice… and that coordination could not have happened under James Comey’s nose and him not have known about it. The whole story about the Phoenix airport meet-up between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton was as plausible as your typical fan fiction written by a tween.

The question now is what will the Senate do with it?