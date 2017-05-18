Maxine Waters was on Morning Joe Today and she exposed the depth of Vladimir Putin’s involvement in Trump’s 2016 campaign:

“I am talking about strategies that were developed working with the Trump campaign. I really do believe that much of what you saw coming out of Trump’s mouth was a play from Putin’s playbook. I think that when you saw him absolutely calling Hillary crooked, the, “lock her up, lock her up” all of that was developed. I think that was developed strategically with people from the Kremlin, with Putin, and I think it’s more than bank records.”

The sad thing is there is nothing on here that any longer sounds outlandish. Not because it is believable but because the NeverTrumpers have reached a point where there is literally nothing they will neither do nor say if they think it may in some small way be harmful to Trump and to his administration. In fact, they now make Maxine Waters sound measured and sane.