Not really. Because you have to hunt for this specifically to find it.
WOLF BLITZER, CNN: The last time we spoke, Senator, I asked you if you had actually seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and you said to me — and I am quoting you now — you said, ‘not at this time.’ Has anything changed since we spoke last?
SEN. FEINSTEIN: Well, no — no, it hasn’t…
BLITZER: But, I just want to be precise, Senator. In all of the — you have had access from the Intelligence Committee, from the Judiciary Committee, all of the access you have had to very sensitive information, so far you have not seen any evidence of collusion, is that right?
SEN. FEINSTEIN: Well, evidence that would establish that there’s collusion. There are all kinds of rumors around, there are newspaper stories, but that’s not necessarily evidence.
This whole thing about Russia just has me confounded. We have Maxine Waters sounding like a lot of self-described conservatives. Nancy Pelosi is sounding statesmanlike. And this is twice, now, that Dianne Feinstein has stepped up to throw cold water on the pack of snarling chihuahuas demanding Trump-blood.
Ultimately, this Russia-collusion stuff is going to be revealed for the nonsense that it is (not to say Paul Manafort is not going to jail for laundering Russian mob cash and not to say there won’t be others, like Mike Flynn and Carter Page with him) but the crime is going to be run-of-the-mill greed and corruption, not anything particularly associated with the 2016 election and Russia.
