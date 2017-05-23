Israeli Prime Minister has a stern message for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and an equally strong point for President Trump as he gave a speech alongside President Trump today at the Israel Museum.

If the Manchester attacker was Palestinian and the victims Israeli, the terrorist's family would receive a stipend from Mahmoud Abbas. pic.twitter.com/gmTqzYwZwY — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2017

Transcript via the Free Beacon:

“And as you said this morning, Mr. President, funding and rewarding terrorism must end,” Netanyahu said. “Standing next to you, President Abbas condemned the horrific attack in Manchester. I hope this heralds a real change, because if the attacker had been Palestinian, and the victims had been Israeli children, the suicide bomber’s family would have received a stipend from the Palestinian Authority. That’s Palestinian law. That law must be changed.”

He’s right. As Trump will learn over the course of his dealings with Abbas, that hideous toad-like gnome has no interest in peace or stability or a Palestinian state. If he did accept a Palestinian state then he’d actually have to deliver on jobs and education and everything that civilized politicians in the civilized world have to deal with. Abbas’s sole goal is to keep the violence going, the hatred stoked, and the gravy train of NGO dollars flowing.

The subtext of his message was addressed to Europe. When Israel was reeling under wave after wave of suicide bombings during the Intifada, there was no sympathy forthcoming. Rather than vigorously condemning the terror attacks, Europe continued to support the Palestinian Authority and to collaborate with BDS activists and organizations. In fact, it was hard to view European reaction during the Intifada without sensing a smugness that said: “the damned Jews have it coming.” ISIS, which subsidizes suicide attacks in the West, in many ways is ultimately indistinguishable from Abbas and the PA. Unless and until Abbas and the PA can see their way clear to clamp down on terrorism and suppress the institutionalized anti-Semitism in its institutions it should be shunned, boycotted and sanctioned by the civilized world.