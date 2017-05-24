One of the central figures in the whole Russia-Trump-collusion stew is Carter Page.

Page is a former Marine intelligence officer (NTTAWWT) who insinuated himself into the Russia oil/gas export business. The Russians apparently attempted to recruit him as a useful idiot. It was Page’s rather unctuous contacts with all manner of Russians that prompted the first FISA surveillance warrant.

Where any sane person in his circumstances would just shut up and go turtle, Page has given television interviews and wrote at least one impassioned letter to FBI director James Comey pleading his innocence.

Now Page plans to top off his suicidal urge with an appearance before the House Intelligence Committee:

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told ABC News that he will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on June 6 as part of its ongoing investigation of Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. He also confirmed to ABC News that he has retained legal counsel.

…

Page, however, dismissed Brennan’s claims as “false Russia conspiracy theories,” and provided a five-page appendix, complete with footnotes, detailing a point-by-point protest. “The vast majority of the open session testimony by Mr. Brennan and other Clinton/Obama regime appointees who have recently appeared before your committee loyally presented one biased viewpoint and base of experience.” Page wrote. “When I have my turn next month, I look forward to adding some accurate insights regarding what has really been happening in Russia over recent years, including 2016.”

There is an old saying that no one ever talked themselves out of being arrested but a lot of people have talked themselves into being arrested. Page, unless he’s extremely fortunate, is going to prove that to be the case. It is difficult to see what good he can do himself by giving public testimony and testifying under oath opens him up to all manner of vulnerabilities. It is rather astonishing that his lawyer would go along with this.

The one thing we can be sure of is that it will be must-see television.