Back in February, the story broke about a shifty group of “IT specialists” who were getting paid an exorbitant amount of money to service the email and computer systems of a couple of dozen House Democrats.

The locus of this mess are three brothers, Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan and Imran Awan’s wife, Hina R. Alvi. Of the members they supported, three were on the House Intelligence Committee and five were on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Money problems abounded with the group involving bankruptcies and lawsuits. This is the curious part. Jamal was paid $160K per year, Abid was paid $161K and Imran $165K. All were paid well over three times the average House IT staff salary. The three owned an LLC, “Cars International A” (note the initials), and had taken a $100,000 load from a Doctor Ali al-Attar, who, in addition to having his medical license suspended for financial irregularities, had a relationship with Lebanese Hezbollah. (My posts here and here.)

An investigation was started into the theft of government equipment and breach of data systems, the Awans were suspended, and now, apparently have absconded to Pakistan.

One would think the Democrats would be all hot and bothered to get to the bottom of this and find out the extent to which their crack Hezbollah-linked IT staffers have compromised classified systems in the House as well as member accounts. But one would be wrong.

Wasserman Schultz is one of the members of the subcommittee that oversees the Capitol Police. At a hearing today, on the budget for the police force, Wasserman Schultz demanded that the Capitol Police return computers held as evidence and came within a whisker (of which she has more than her share) of threatening the police chief with a budget cut if he ignored her demand.

Transcript via Daily Caller:

“My understanding is the the Capitol Police is not able to confiscate Members’ equipment when the Member is not under investigation,” Wasserman Schultz said in the annual police budget hearing of the House Committee On Appropriations’ Legislative Branch Subcommittee. “We can’t return the equipment,” Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa told the Florida Democrat. “I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way and you should expect that there will be consequences,” Wasserman Schultz said.

…

“If a Member loses equipment and it is found by your staff and identified as that member’s equipment and the member is not associated with any case, it is supposed to be returned. Yes or no?” she said. Police tell her it is important to “an ongoing investigation,” but presses for its return anyway.

Her incredible claim is that if the member is not under investigation that the Capitol Police have to return equipment belonging to that member even if it is evidence in an ongoing investigation.

This is exactly one thing. It is obstruction of justice. Or two things. A grotesque cover-up.

What makes this so suspicious is that this is exactly the same way Debbie Wasserman Schultz handled the investigation into the alleged hacking of the DNC server. She refused to let the FBI examine the servers or treat them as evidence and the FBI, for unknown reasons, did what she told them to do.