This is just in.

In yet another setback for the Trump administration, a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday refused to lift a nationwide injunction that halted a key provision of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on six predominantly Muslim nations.

The ruling is the most bruising the White House has suffered in its attempts to defend the ban, as it was rendered by 13 judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit — which deemed the case important enough to skip the usual three-judge process that the vast majority of cases go through.

“Congress granted the President broad power to deny entry to aliens, but that power is not absolute,” wrote U.S. Chief Circuit Judge Roger Gregory in a ruling that largely upheld the original block on the travel ban.