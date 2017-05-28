Earlier in the week, President Trump spoke on the subject of terrorism while sharing a stage with Palestinian “President” Mahmoud Abbas.

I was gratified that President Abbas joined the summit and committed to taking firm but necessary steps to fight terrorism and confront its hateful ideology. Peace can never take root in an environment where violence is tolerated, funded or rewarded. We must be resolute in condemning such acts in a single, unified voice.

This was directed at Abbas and the Palestinian practice of paying stipends and pensions to the families of dead terrorists.

Now, via Israeli media, we’re hearing there is more of a backstory. And it is compliments of a leak so it has to be true.

But according to a report by Channel 2 Sunday evening, the closed-door meeting between the president and the PA chairman was anything but cordial. A US official present during the meeting claims the president expressed outrage with Abbas, yelling at him regarding Abbas’ claims that his Fatah faction was not involved in anti-Israel and anti-Semitic incitement. “You tricked me in Washington,” the president is said to have yelled at Abbas, referencing the PA leader’s March trip to the US capital. During his March get-together with the president, Abbas claimed he was dedicated to advancing peaceful relations with Israel, and that the PA was not engaged in incitement against the Jewish state.

…

According to the American official who spoke with Channel 2, beyond the PM’s statement, Israel also provided the White House with proof of the PA’s support for and promotion of terrorism. “You talked to me about peace, but the Israelis showed me that you are personally supporting incitement,” Trump reportedly told Abbas last week.

Given the heavy bias within the foreign policy establishment against Israel and toward the Palestinians it is hardly a surprise that Abbas would have felt comfortable peddling the traditional Palestinian lie that they are interested in peace. If this report is accurate, it is disappointing that no one on the NSC or at the US embassy in Jerusalem bothered to point out Palestinian–and UN and EU–subsidization of terror. They were probably too busy insulting their Israeli counterparts to be bothered.

From what we’ve seen of how Trump operates, Abbas has probably succeeded in burning any remaining bridges with the administration. This is not a bad thing because the only thing the “Peace Process” has produced in about 40 years is Palestinian terrorism and intransigence.