Via our sister site, Bearing Arms.

Ramon Michael Hutchinson, 49, jumped $50,000 bond in Minnesota where he was facing charges for assaulting and disarming a police officer and distributing narcotics. A tip to the Minnesota bail bondsman placed Hutchinson in Greenville, Texas. The job of bringing him in was passed to F. N. G. Security and Investigations of Corpus Christi. The two guys who seem to be the whole company, Fidel Garcia, Jr. and Gabriel Bernal, located Hutchinson and placed a tracking device on his car.

Before they could apprehend him they found he was trying to trade in his car for a new one, so Garcia and Bernal went to the dealership, introduced themselves as federal agents, and waited. It took about four hours but Hutchinson showed up.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Hutchinson, a Minnesota man with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a drug charge, was in a glass office with at least one other individual when Garcia and Bernal entered with guns drawn and commanded him to surrender. Hutchinson appears to comply, but as he gets up and turns toward his captors, he attempted to pull a handgun from his waistband, but the gun fell on a desk in front of him. Officials said the men scuffled as Hutchinson struggled to regain control of his gun. Once he was able to retrieve it, he began firing, and the bounty hunters returned fire. A hail of bullets ripped through the dealership as 20 shots were fired in the span of six seconds, according to officials.

At the end of it, all three men were dead. Amazingly, no one else was hurt.

Read the whole story at Bearing Arms.