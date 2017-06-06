This happened Sunday and I’m only mentioning it to make the point that Trump and his opponents both have a lot of nutters carrying water for them. While Jeffrey Lord’s comments 9/11 were truly bizarre, so to is this episode from MSNBC host Thomas Roberts (disclosure: I was unaware that Roberts even existed until Sunday and still can’t pick him out of a two-man line-up).

Via Daily Caller:

Roberts pointed to Trump’s tweets early Sunday in the wake of a terrorist attack that left at least seven dead in London. Trump wrote that “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.” He also criticized London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, who said that there was “no reason to be alarmed” following the attacks. “The president doesn’t want us to be politically correct, right? So let’s not be PC about this. Is the president trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack with this Twitter rant, because only to prove himself right?” Roberts asked Reed during an interview.

This is insane. Tweets are unnecessary to provoking a terror attack unless Roberts is going to make the case that Obama provoked domestic terror attacks on a regular basis (I think he did, but he did it by being a weak and vacillating little twit of a man). And the corollary, of course, is that American Muslims are so unstable and violence prone that reading meany-pants words on Twitter would provoke them to go out and start killing random people just so Trump can prove himself to be correct.