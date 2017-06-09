Today in his press conference, President Trump played cute when asked about the existence of White House tapes

President Trump on Friday refused to say whether tapes exist of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey. “I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future,” he told reporters during a White House news conference. Trump added that reporters eager to learn about the existence of tapes would be “very disappointed” to find out the answer.

The era of ambiguity is about to come to an end:

FLAG: House Intel Cmte requesting Comey's memos of his convos w/ Trump, also asking WH Counsel to provide any tapes of Trump's Comey convos. pic.twitter.com/pJG8KPUaNX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2017

My suspicion is that there are no tapes and this is a typical Trump troll. But with Trump needing every ally on Capitol Hill that he can muster, it is hard to see why he has chosen this course of action.