It is sort of sad to have to report this, but it is actually breaking news that Trump has announced that he will honor the mutual defense obligation in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty:

REUTERS: LIVE: Trump says committing U.S. to Article 5 of NATO agreement calling for mutual defense. … pic.twitter.com/PWXxGOpupw — TBR Feed (@TheBFRoom) June 9, 2017

Many NATO nations breathing sigh of relief now that @POTUS has said in public that he's committed to Article 5, which he just did. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 9, 2017

The failure of Trump to acknowledge his support for Article 5, given the skittishness of a lot of our Eastern European allies in the face of Russian adventurism, was a significant shortfall in his trip to NATO last month. The fact that the agreed-to text supporting Article 5 was excised by parties unknown left a lot of us with a queasy feeling.