It is sort of sad to have to report this, but it is actually breaking news that Trump has announced that he will honor the mutual defense obligation in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty:
Trending

BREAKING. House Committee Asks Trump For Tapes

streiff

The failure of Trump to acknowledge his support for Article 5, given the skittishness of a lot of our Eastern European allies in the face of Russian adventurism, was a significant shortfall in his trip to NATO last month. The fact that the agreed-to text supporting Article 5 was excised by parties unknown left a lot of us with a queasy feeling.

Tags: Donald Trump NATO