Reza Aslan, a talentless schlub who styles himself as a “public intellectual” and who achieved momentary notoriety for this tweet:

has been told toodle-oo by CNN

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,’” the network said in a statement. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best.“
Small wonder that he sent the tweet, CNN had taught him over a period of years that it was totally acceptable to CNN’s management to call someone a “piece of sh**–and worse:

azlan-tweet

https://twitter.com/rezaaslan/status/238041590847918080

I’m confident we haven’t seen the last of him.

