Reza Aslan, a talentless schlub who styles himself as a “public intellectual” and who achieved momentary notoriety for this tweet:

Oh the joy when this lying conniving scumbag narcissistic sociopath piece of shit fake president finally gets what's coming to him. https://t.co/iVZGAwCF9P — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 10, 2017

has been told toodle-oo by CNN

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,’” the network said in a statement. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best.“

Previous CNN excuse for inaction, offered just five days ago, was that Aslan wasn't really a CNN employee. https://t.co/aXHpUiX6OJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 9, 2017

Small wonder that he sent the tweet, CNN had taught him over a period of years that it was totally acceptable to CNN’s management to call someone a “piece of sh**–and worse:

This piece of shit https://t.co/p8gLeISpo8 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 24, 2017

The words you're looking for are bat, shit, and crazy. https://t.co/X12kN8DW9a — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/rezaaslan/status/238041590847918080

I’m confident we haven’t seen the last of him.