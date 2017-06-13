This suddenly got strange:

Hmmm. #Sessions refuses to answer when asked whether #Trump may have discussed idea of presidential pardon for suspects under investigation pic.twitter.com/RJWydp2yuX

The first topic Attorney General Jeff Sessions wouldn’t address before an open hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee: whether he and the president have discussed pardons.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the panel, asked Sessions about the topic in his first round of questioning.

“I’m not able to comment on conversations with high officials within the White House,” Sessions responded. He said he wasn’t invoking executive privilege — that would be the president’s right, not his — but rather respecting that internal discussions should sometimes be kept private.

Sessions later clarified he was not trying to suggest pardon conversations had taken place; he said he was simply not willing to detail his talks with the president. He had hinted in his opening statement that he would do as much.

“I cannot and will not violate my duty to protect the confidential communications I have with the president,” he said.