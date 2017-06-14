Steve Scalise had barely made it to the hospital before the anti-gun media were out to count coup on Republicans (Scalise’s A+ NRA rating is an hot topic). Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks was hit with the expected question and he came prepared:

Rep. Mo Brooks was asked the inevitable gun control question. Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/MKPw5HgXtL — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 14, 2017

Brooks is right. Nothing comes without risk. About 35,000 people die each year while engaged in an activity that is not Constitutionally protected, i.e. riding in an automobile, but there is no serious discussion about outlawing cars. As Benjamin Franklin said, those who give up an essential liberty for temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.