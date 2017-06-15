Yesterday, America’s demented aunt and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi professed to be of one mind with House Speaker Paul Ryan. As soon as the narcotics wore off, Pelosi was right back to the same-ol’-same-ol’ of bashing Republicans. Just minutes ago she blamed Republicans for the environment which led a partisan Democrat to move halfway across the country to try to kill several GOP representatives.

Pelosi on political discourse: it didn’t use to be this way, somewhere in the 90s republicans decided on politics of personal destruction — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 15, 2017

I’m sure Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas and George H. W. Bush would be rather surprised to learn that was the case.

To be clear, the shooting yesterday represents the logical and foreseeable consequence of one political party, the Democrats as represented by their elected officials and their adherents-at-large, escalating from mere personal attacks focused on the political destruction of an individual to advocating the assassination of a president the didn’t like (see the George Bush assassination porn, Death of a President). They were led by a man who advocated “getting in their face” and “bring a gun.” In the past year, we’ve seen that same party incite riots at political rallies, stand idly by as the killing of GOP members of Congress was advocated, and now we have an actual shooting of a GOP member of Congress and some staffers.

And while members of Congress were targeted for political assassination and Nancy Pelosi says it is our fault, the Rodney King wing of the GOP is claiming that we aren’t allowed to even note the political nature of this attack on the United States government and we certainly are not allowed to blame the perpetrators who are still very much alive.