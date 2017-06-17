According to FoxNews and the Daily Caller, Bernie Sanders supporter and failed assassin, James Hodgkinson, was carrying what amounts to a hit list containing names of members of the Freedom Caucus:

The list of names included Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, TheDC has confirmed. Fox News reported after this story that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Tennessee Rep. Scott DesJarlais and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith are also on the list. All six congressmen are members of the House Freedom Caucus, which contains the lower chamber’s most conservative members.

Hit list targets Jeff Duncan and Mo Brooks were also at the practice so it seems like Hodgkinson did more than simply decide to hit a generic GOP team practice. He went to a place where he knew some of his targets were located and where security was minimal.

It is been really difficult to believe that Hodgkinson was able to pull this off without some sort of support and without discussing it with anyone. The presence of a hit list makes the “lone wolf” claim even more questionable.