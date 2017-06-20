Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, ever the class act, has a come up a unified field solution that explains everything in Washington:

Via The Hill

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Tuesday that Senate Republicans are using the investigation into Russian election meddling and last week’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice as “cover” to try to move their healthcare bill. Murphy said news of the Russia controversy and the shooting that left House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) seriously wounded were crowding out coverage of the Senate’s healthcare debate and that the GOP was using this as an advantage. “There’s been a lot of coverage of the Russia investigation, obviously focused last week on the devastating shooting here in Washington,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.” “Republicans have used all that news as cover to try to move a bill to the Senate floor that is deeply unpopular,” he said.

This is beginning to get into Alex Jones and chem trails territory.

Somehow I really find in hard to believe that the GOP are using all of this stuff as cover for moving an ObamaCare bill. In particular, I really find it extraordinary, given the way that the media have dropped any coverage of a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter (yes, I know, that is a redundancy) shooting Steve Scalise, that anyone could claim the Scalise shooting was cover for anything.

The number one news topic on Washington Post's website 6 days post-Giffords? Giffords. 6 days post-Alexandria? Phoenix is hot in June. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 20, 2017

Now compare the Washington Post six days post-Giffords (Giffords was #1 topic) to the Washington Post today: zero stories on the shooting. pic.twitter.com/hcclUEhfV7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 20, 2017

Six days after Giffords was shot, CNN had 8 stories above the fold about the shooting. Today? Not a single story on last week's massacre. pic.twitter.com/y6eFrKStGm — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 20, 2017

On the whole, Murphy is just demonstrating the grotesque and despicable nature of the left in general and Democrats in particular. We shouldn’t blame him for this, it is just his nature. In fact, we should thank him for reminding us.