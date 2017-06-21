It seemed like it was over last year when then FBI Director James Comey made his announcement that, even though Hillary Clinton had mishandled and exposed to foreign intelligence services some of the most highly classified information produced by the intelligence community, he was sure she had good thoughts and therefore he saw no reason to treat her like he’d treat any other mope who did the same thing. She was, indeed, too big to jail. But it wasn’t dead, it was only sleeping:

The State Department has opened a formal inquiry into whether former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides mishandled classified information while she was the nation’s top diplomat, Fox News has learned. Despite being under investigation, Clinton and her staffers still have security clearances to access sensitive government information. The department’s investigation aims to determine whether Clinton and her closest aides violated government protocols by using her private server to receive, hold and transmit classified and top-secret government documents. The department declined to say when its inquiry began, but it follows the conclusion of the FBI’s probe into the matter, which did not result in any actions being taken against Clinton or any of her aides. Depending on the outcome of the current State Department inquiry, Clinton and her aides could have their access to sensitive government documents terminated.

The source on this is not some anonymous New York Times “current or former official.” It is Senator Charles Grassley.

This should be a slam dunk. Hillary Clinton not only personally mishandled classified information, she fostered a management climate where classified information was routinely sent via unclassified transmission, there were obvious breaches of SCIF protocols revealed by the nature of the information Clinton transmitted, and on at least one occasion she directed a subordinate to remove classification markings on a document and send it by unclassified email. But it isn’t. Because Hillary Clinton is part of the social club that still runs the State Department bureaucracy, she will, more likely than not, get a pass.

What is utterly insane about this whole business is that her security clearance hasn’t even been suspended while the investigation proceeds.