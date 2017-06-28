CNN Contributor Caught On Tape: Russia Is A Nothingburger

Yesterday, James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released another of their undercover videos in which a CNN producer is quoted on the Russia probe investigation as saying, “it’s mostly bullsh** right now.” And he goes on to say that Jeff Zucker, head of CNN, is pushing Russia because it is a perceived ratings draw.

Really?

After the initial shock that left CNN with that stunned-mullet look, there was some pushback:

According to Brian Stelter on Twitter, CNN released a statement stating that Bonifield is just a “Health Producer” and “isn’t involved in Russia or Trump coverage.” Paul Fahri of the Washington Post also weighed in on the Veritas video and Bonifield’s position at CNN: “[I]t never mentions that Bonifield is a producer of health and medical stories, raising questions about how relevant his views are, and how informed he is, about CNN’s political coverage.”

O’Keefe had anticipated that line of attack and today the other shoe dropped:

The featured talent is former Obama White House commie-in-residence, Van Jones. Van Jones is a “CNN contributor” not a mere producer for health programming. He regularly holds forth on Trump’s “Russia problem.” The action starts at 1:26 when Van Jones is approached by someone who claims he has previously been introduced to him. A conversation starts. This is the key part:

see also: Debbie Wasserman and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Summer

VERITAS: What do you think is going to happen this week with the whole Russia thing? JONES: The Russia thing is just a big nothingburger.

Indeed. A big destructive nothingburger that has accomplished Vladimir Putin’s goal of undercutting public confidence in the US electoral system. And yet, knowing it is a “nothingburger,” Van Jones is happy to go on CNN and talk about it and CNN, with the same knowledge, is happy to host the discussion.