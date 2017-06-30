This week James O’Keefe and the happy warriors at Project Veritas have been running gothca videos on CNN. The first two were pretty funny. A CNN producer and CNN contributor Van Jones were both caught on video tape saying what I think most sane people have known since at least January, that the Russia-collusion story is made up out of whole cloth. Whatever misfeasance or malfeasance committed by some members the Trump campaign–and I suspect there was a non-trivial amount of it–was for self-enrichment and had nothing to do with swaying votes.

Then they stalled. Jeff Zucker running for his SUV wasn’t even humorous.

Today, though, I think comes up empty. The target is Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day. While Carr doesn’t come across as particularly bright and will get a minute of hate over his Conway comments… once everyone stops tripping over their shoelaces to defend Mika’s honor, he doesn’t tell us much that we don’t already know about CNN or about Donald Trump.

VERITAS: CNN is impartial, right? CARR: In theory. VERITAS: What’s the view of Trump in like the media circle and places? CARR: On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just f***ing crazy. Here’s the deal, this is a man who’s not actually a Republican. He’s not actually a Republican. He just adopted that because that was the party he thought he could win in. He doesn’t believe in anything that these people believe. The man’s upping the budget even though he promised to rein it in. VERITAS: You mean he’d be pro-gay marriage or anti-gay marriage? CARR: I don’t think he gives a sh**. 90% of us are on board with just the fact that he’s crazy. VERITAS: What do you mean 90% are on board what… the… with her? CARR: No, I wouldn’t say with her but just acknowledge the fact that he’s batsh**… my direct co-workers. VERITAS: Would it be fair to question the, I don’t want to be rude here, I’ll be careful how I put it, you’re apparently some percentage Irish or Scottish. Would it be fair to question the intellect of the American voter? CARR: Oh, no. They’re stupid as sh**. Now, and of course the thing that pisses the White House off so much, because we actually had that awful woman Kellyanne Conway. You know, the blonde. VERITAS: What does she look like? Is she the one with the… CARR: She looks like she got hit with a shovel.

While I don’t subscribe to the “Trump is crazy” meme, I do believe that his core political values are very shallow and very malleable. His allegiance to the GOP is newfound and, once he’s out of office, will be shown to be transitory.

What Carr reveals that CNN loathes Trump, Carr’s comments about Trump would be just as accurate if you’d put George Bush in the quotes and instead of ‘crazy’ used ‘stupid.’ What Carr doesn’t explain is CNN’s decision to carry virtually all Trump rallies live and to skew coverage like this:

But he doesn’t have to because we know the reason. Trump was great for ratings and CNN was following the Clinton campaign strategy of helping Trump in the primary because he was thought to be the easiest Republican to beat.