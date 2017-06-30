This morning the most important people in Washington, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were back at work today to talk about their–words fail me–feud with Donald Trump. Not a lot of new information came out of the interview, though, given the subject I’m not really sure what was supposed to come out of it.

WATCH: “The guy that’s in the White House now is not the guy we knew 2 years ago.” @JoeNBC says of Trump on @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/Rwnzs3J7WM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 30, 2017

The most memorable quote is this:

“The guy that’s in the White House now is not the guy we knew two years ago. The guy that’s in the White House now is not even close.”

The best part about Joe & Mika is they say they were fine with Trump two years ago when he was only saying President Obama was born in Kenya — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 30, 2017

Give me a fu**ing break, Joe. The guy in the White House is exactly the same Donald Trump you partied with last year and who you knew two years ago and who was on Howard Stern’s show for years.

The two people that everyone are racing to defend right now are two of the prime enablers of Donald Trump. They were critical to his primary campaign success. They puffed Trump up because they were in the bag for Hillary Clinton and wanted to clear the field of actual Republican and conservative candidates because Hillary Clinton was thought to have an easier time defeating Trump. Let’s take a short trip down memory lane.

February 10, 2016. Why Did Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Visit Donald Trump’s Hotel Room Last Night?

Trump thanks Joe and Mika for their help: “You guys have been supporters. And I really appreciate it. And not necessarily supporters, but at least believers.” They are in Trump’s hotel room as the numbers begin to come in.

February 18, 2016. Is MSNBC Going Easy On Donald Trump Because They Need The Ratings?

Trump skips a GOP debate in favor of a “town hall” hosted by Joe and Mika. It is so disgusting that even Mother Jones and Slate noticed. If you want to see what I mean, check out the health care plan Trump floats.

February 22, 2016. AUDIO. Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Negotiate With Donald Trump Over “Hard Questions”.

Joe and Mika are nailed promising Trump he won’t get any hard questions.

March 4, 2016. REVEALED. Donald Trump’s Super Cozy Relationship With MSNBC.

Joe and Mika are caught on tape with Trump asking for his advice. Mika thanks him for discount she got on a Gucci dress by using his name.

It wasn’t just Trump himself. Joe and Mika had Ben Carson, a Trump surrogate, on to push the nonsensical story that Ted Cruz and started the rumor about Carson dropping out in order to steal the Iowa primary.

The drop off in my posts on the unprofessionally close relationship between the candidate and the then-unengaged “news” team was not due to a change in their behavior. You can only post on one subject so much before people stop reading you. But I was nowhere near the only RedState contributor who took issue with the daily love fest on Morning Joe.

After Trump clinched the nomination, this post appeared on RedState and took them to task for ridiculing the idea of #NeverTrump.

Apparently, behaving as though Bozo Trump is actually a mainstream candidate wasn’t enough for Joe. No, today on Morning Joe, he decided he was going to insult the #NeverTrump movement. A coalition of voters who said they will never support Donald Trump, no matter what. Watch what he says here and keep watching because he says something else that is astounding:

Twelve people? This is where Scarborough comes off not knowing a damned thing that he’s talking about. Now of course, he’ll say he was exaggerating but the fact is, he’s purposely understating how many people will not vote for him and Joe is wrong. It is going to be mainstream Republicans who pull the lever every time they walk into a voting booth no matter who the nominee is. Conservatives – real conservatives – are not being played for fools like so many Trump supporters are. We know he’s a fraud. And the comparison to Reagan is really a joke. People didn’t just “take a chance” with Ronald Reagan. He won’t by NINE POINTS. His electoral college victory was 489-49. Took a chance? They looked at Reagan and said, “Him!” and then watched as he trounced Jimmy Carter. What Scarborough is doing is attempting to set up the same narrative as Trump supporters: When Trump loses to Hillary, Joe can then go and blame the supposedly tiny #NeverTrump movement for sitting on their normal size hands and not voting for Sausage Finger King.

Let me say right here that for me to care any less about the spat between Trump and Joe and Mika would require enough effort and strain that I know multiple hernias would result. Why we care about this falling out among thieves is beyond me. I didn’t vote for him and I have no skin at all in the squabble. But f you learned anything–and if you did it means you haven’t been paying a lot of attention–at all from those tweets yesterday it was that Donald Trump today is exactly the same guy who was elected in November. He’s the same guy who ran in 2015-2016. He’s the same guy who operated in New York City for decades. He’s the same guy that Joe and Mika fawned over and supported and chummed about with. The only difference is now they are on the receiving end of the petulance and wrath that they cheered on and abetted when it was directed at Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush. They don’t like it. Screw ’em. I’m going out to buy some popcorn.

A lot of words here, but "we helped Trump win the GOP nomination, and we're sorry" are strangely missing:https://t.co/iwS9ad5Q1S — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) June 30, 2017