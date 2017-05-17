The man’s history is that he breaks more promises than he keeps, so there’s no excuse for anyone to be shocked by this.

According to a story from Bloomberg today, President Trump is breaking another big campaign promise.

President Donald Trump has decided not to immediately move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a senior White House official said, violating a campaign promise but avoiding a provocation that could drive Palestinians away from peace talks. The official said the administration considers its discussions with both the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to be promising, with the Palestinians in particular agreeing to talk without preconditions. The official asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Imagine that.

It was March 2016 when Trump made his grand promise to the American Israeli Political Action Committee that he’d do what no other American politician has managed to do – move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Yeah. That was Candidate Trump.

“We don’t think it would be wise to do it at this time,” the official said. “We’ve been very clear what our position is and what we would like to see done, but we’re not looking to provoke anyone when everyone’s playing really nice.”

Reality can take the starch out of a good tale, can’t it?

To be fair, Trump isn’t the first to promise to move that embassy to Jerusalem. Both Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush discussed moving the embassy, but it’s not as simple as just saying you’re going to do it.

Rumors that Trump would back out of his promise to move the embassy began seeping out after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the White House in early May.

After talking to Netanyahu in February and Abbas in May, perhaps Trump realizes that just sending Jared Kushner over won’t do the trick.

How this affects Trump’s upcoming trip to the Middle East remains to be seen, but I’d imagine this news has something to do with that trip.