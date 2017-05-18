The more you hear about Robert Mueller, the more he seems to be a stand-up guy, with an impeccable resume.

That didn’t stop President Trump from reacting like a lunatic.

From some reports, his early morning hissy fit was a suggestion from son-in-law and senior counsel, Jared Kushner.

The hilarious part is that while Trump is writhing and spitting over this, the special counsel was appointed by Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general Trump credited with the suggestion that James Comey be fired (right before he blew it and said he was going to fire Comey, all along).

Trump doesn’t know if he should love or hate the guy, now.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio responded to Trump’s temper tantrum earlier Thursday:

“The president is entitled to his opinion, but we’re a nation of laws,” Rubio told reporters, referring to the special counsel recently appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, including any ties between Moscow and members of Trump’s campaign team. “That’s not a criticism of the president. That is a reality that our institutions work. The acting attorney general has the authority to appoint a special counsel and has done so,” he added.

Senator Rubio went on to express his confidence in Mueller, and the system.

“I have full confidence he will conduct an independent, thorough and fair investigation,” he said.

Let’s hope he does, and the sooner the better.