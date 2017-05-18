Seriously?

Whining… so much whining. We’re going to be whining so much that we get sick of whining!

Just correcting some of Trump’s meme-speech from the campaign trail.

While hosting TV news anchors today, President Trump felt it would be a good time to mewl and simper over yesterday’s news that Robert Mueller had been brought in to act as special counsel in the investigation into the ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign team.

Said Trump:

“I believe it hurts the country terribly, because it shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country,” the president said during a luncheon with television news anchors at the White House.

So your solution is to hide that we’re a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country?

He further noted:

“It also happens to be a pure excuse for the Democrats having lost an election that they should have easily won because of the Electoral College being slated so much in their way,” he said. “That’s all this is.”

We can’t say that’s all this is, because increasingly, there seems to be some behind-the-scenes issues that the voters have the right to know about.

Have Democrats had their teeth set on edge by sour grapes?

Without a doubt. Trump’s destructive behavior on the campaign trail gave them every reason to believe that he was handing the presidency to his pal, Hillary Clinton. The proof that we’re not a united country, at this point, is in the shock outcome of the election.

Everyone underestimated the anger of the population with a D.C. establishment that acts more as the ruling class than as a representative government.

Eight years of Barack Obama’s arrogance and liberal hubris only made it worse.

The president lamented that the Russia probe is sucking up oxygen in Washington, preventing his agenda from moving forward.

Inexperience and rushing ahead is keeping your agenda from moving forward.

“We have very important things to be doing right now, whether it’s trade deals, whether it’s military, whether it’s stopping nuclear — all of the things that we discussed today,” he said. “And I think it shows a divided country.”

And there’s not really a complete thought there that I can comment on.

There are a lot of things hurting the country right now, but a special counsel isn’t one of them.

Man up, cooperate, and if you’ve got nothing to hide, it will go so much better for everyone.