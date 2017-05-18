Somehow, I can’t really picture a big, rowdy Toby Keith fanbase in Riyadh.

Is it just me?

Well, whether we can picture it, or not, Keith will be giving a special concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Don’t expect to see a lot of country girls in rebel flag hats, or redneck boys in camouflage.

The show will be open to men only, ages 21 and up.

Saudi Arabia practices a strict form of Islamic law that prohibits alcohol and separates unrelated men and women in public. The Associated Press on Thursday reported that Keith’s performance is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to impress Trump during his first overseas trip as president.

Seriously, I’m interested in seeing what kind of draw there is for Toby Keith in Saudi Arabia. I’m genuinely intrigued by this.

I suppose the draw will be Rabeh Saqer, a lute player.

I wonder if Keith will play “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” as an encore?