He worked closely with Trump for months, as he served as ghost writer for Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal.” In that time, he claims to have observed and gotten to know Trump’s personality, pretty well.

Tony Schwartz has said before that he feels guilty for his part in creating this (false) image of Trump as some sort of intellectual lion and successful businessman, rather than the bumbling, petty, abusive con artist he is.

While speaking on CNN, Schwartz gave his view, based on what he knows about Trump, and what we’re all witnessing now:

“There is no right and wrong for Trump. There’s winning and losing. And that’s very different from right and wrong. Right now he’s in pure terror that he is going to lose,” Schwartz said. “And by the way, he is going to lose.”

It certainly looks as if he is losing.

Trump said recently that he thought firing FBI Director James Comey would be a bipartisan win. He actually had every reason to believe that, as Comey was blamed by Democrats for reopening the investigation (that ultimately went nowhere) into Hillary Clinton’s emails, just before the election.

Republicans, and particularly, Trump’s loyalists, blamed him for not bringing formal charges against Clinton, in the first place.

Comey had made some very unpopular decisions, put himself in an unflattering light, but somehow, Trump managed to turn him into a sympathetic character.

Schwartz went on:

“He wants to figure out a way — as he’s done all his career — to turn a loss into a victory,” the author said. “And so he will declare victory when he leaves.”

He’ll begin that TV network venture that was rumored before he won the presidency, and he’ll have a ready-made audience.

What he won’t do, however, is ever admit that he was woefully unqualified to be president.