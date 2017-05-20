Our kids are ALWAYS our kids, and when somebody tries to hurt our kids, we react.

I guess FBI directors are no different.

Former FBI Director James Comey’s dad has his back, and whether you side with Comey or not, that’s still pretty cool.

The elder Comey had some words for President Trump and how Trump has been treating his kid.

“I never was crazy about Trump,” J. Brien Comey, 86, told NorthJersey.com for a column on the view of residents in the former FBI chief’s hometown of Allendale, N.J. “I’m convinced that he’s nuts,” continued the elder Comey, a Republican who formerly served as a borough councilman, referring to Trump. “I thought he belonged in an institution. He was crazy before he became president. Now he’s really crazy.”

That’s fair.

And accurate.

Trump has launched all-out war on Comey, and if the memos Comey is said to be in possession of are correct, that war began because Comey wouldn’t pledge loyalty to Trump, nor would he stop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Recent stories suggest that Trump told Russian officials earlier this month that Comey was “nuts” and that the pressure would be off of him, as far as the Russia investigation, with Comey gone.

Comey will testify later this month before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

With all the heat his firing generated, you can expect a lot of media focus on that testimony.