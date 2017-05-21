Jason Chaffetz Would Jail White House Leakers

Dude.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz is planning on going out making a lot of noise, apparently.

According to Chaffetz, if you’re leaking information from the White House, you need to be in jail.

“You cannot have that happen,” Chaffetz told ABC’s “This Week,” referencing the information leaking to the press about President Trump and the probe into Russia’s meddling in the presidential election.

I’m not sure what charges he thinks should be brought for secret telling, or how long the sentence should be.

So far, all that has been leaked is embarrassing tales of presidential blunders.

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump reportedly said. Chaffetz on Sunday said he hoped the report was not true. “I don’t know if that was said or not said,” Chaffetz said.

Yes, but is it enough to jail somebody over?

It’s not like giving away classified information to our adversaries, or anything.