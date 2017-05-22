And she was an awesome ambassador, too.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is no hack for the administration. She’s probably the crown jewel of all of Trump’s administration picks, to be honest. She’s not afraid to say what’s on her mind, whether it’s cracking a whip in the middle of that den of thieves, liars, and anti-Semites, known as the United Nations, or saying things that might not be exactly what President Trump wants to hear.

Ok. There’s no guarantee this is enough to prompt Trump to boot Nikki Haley, even if he has already joked to a room full of officials that if they didn’t like her, he could replace her.

Still, President Trump has a history of reacting badly to those who might be perceived as disagreeing with him.

Trump wants the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election to end. Nikki Haley expressed a somewhat different view, today.

“I think we absolutely need the investigation,” Haley said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show. Haley was further pressed on whether she disagrees with President Trump that the naming of a special counsel to lead the Russia probe divides the country.

Trump called it a “witch hunt” and lamented that he was treated worse than any other president in history (causing Lincoln, Kennedy, Nixon, and several other past presidents to spin in their graves, in unison).

“I think that all these questions need to be answered,” she said, “so that the administration can get back to work.”

If nothing else, Trump’s trip gives the press a new focus, and perhaps, the investigation can continue with no major eruptions.

Everybody is working, so that’s a start.