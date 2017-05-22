While former national security adviser Michael Flynn is ducking behind his Fifth Amendment rights to not incriminate himself, others are actually complying.

There were four former Trump associates asked to turn over paperwork during the course of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Michael Flynn, as mentioned, Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, a longtime Trump pal and “informal” adviser, and Carter Page.

The Senate Intelligence Committee sent letters to each of them, requesting documentation of their possible dealings with Russia.

According to NBC News, two of those men – Paul Manafort and Roger Stone – have now cooperated.

The committee’s letter to Page asked him to list any Russian official or business executive he met with between June 16, 2015 and Jan. 20, 2017. It also asked him to provide information about Russia-related real estate transactions during that period. And it seeks all his email or other communications during that period with Russians, or with the Trump campaign about Russia or Russians. Similar letters were sent to Manafort and Stone, and those men sent information to Senate investigators by last Friday’s deadline, the congressional source said.

It really does look better when you man-up and work with the investigating committee.

A spokesman for Manafort, Jason Maloni, confirmed that Manafort turned over documents, adding that Manafort remains interested in cooperating with the Senate investigation. “I gave them all documents that were consistent with their specific request,” Stone said in an email to NBC News.

It’s not clear whether they actually did comply fully and give over everything that had been requested, but they’re ahead of Flynn and Carter Page.

Subpoenas were issued for Manafort and Flynn’s paperwork, but Flynn’s invoking the Fifth could be a problem. The Senate may have to go through the Justice Department and seek some other avenue for viewing Flynn’s documents.

So what are you hiding, guys?