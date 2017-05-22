It wasn’t her fault.

Nineteen people were killed, and another 50 were injured by what was apparently a terrorist attack Monday evening at Manchester Arena, in England.

Concert goers leaving pop star Ariana Grande’s performance were met with the blast from what some reports are saying looked to be a nail bomb.

Jay Caruso covered the chaos earlier here.

Joe Cunningham provided an update here.

Once it was safe and the full horror began to settle in, Grande tweeted out an apology to her fans and the world that was simple and heartbreaking.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

I can’t even begin to imagine how she must feel.

I can’t even begin to imagine how anyone dealing with the fact that their loved ones aren’t coming home tonight must be feeling.

Prayers for Manchester, tonight.