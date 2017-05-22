Because of course they are.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was in tow as President Trump made his first trip abroad, spoke with reporters about Trump’s “evolving” view of Islam.

Yes. He’s evolving.

In a piece from the Washington Examiner today, Tillerson notes:

“I think the president’s views like we hope the American people’s views, are going to continue to evolve,” Tillerson said. “And I think an important part of this trip, one of the takeaways, my observations — again I hope it’s something that translates back, not just to the American people but to the Muslim world as well — we need to put a lot more effort into understanding one another better,” he said.

You can tell Trump’s views began changing before his trip, because the post about the travel ban was axed from his website earlier this month.

Tillerson went on to say that there was a lack of understanding of the Muslim world by Americans, and the west, in general.

So the onus of understanding falls to us? Somehow, it always ends up that way.

The secretary of state said Trump “is increasing his own perspectives. Nothing helps you learn and understand people better than coming to their homes, where they live and seeing them face to face, seeing their families, and seeing their communities, finding out we all share the same wants and desires for ourselves and our people, and our families: peace, prosperity, we want our children to grow up without fear. That’s such a strongly held view around the world, certainly among the Muslim world certainly among the non-Muslim world.”

Group hug?

Trump is now experiencing feels for Islam and the Muslim world after a couple of days in Saudi Arabia, but today he is in Israel.

I have no doubt he’ll be treated well. He may not be treated like visiting royalty, but he’ll be treated as an honored guest, even after he spilled intelligence to Russian officials that put an Israeli spy’s life at risk.

Said Tillerson:

“We have the opportunity to advance the peace discussions between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Tillerson said. “I think the president has indicated he’s willing to put his own personal efforts into this. If the Israelis and the Palestinian leadership are ready to be serious about engaging as well. So that is going to be an important element of the visit,” he said.

You have to wonder if Trump’s spilling of information to his Russian guests earlier this month will come up, at all.

Tillerson was asked about that, as well.

“To the extent the Israelis have any questions, or clarification, I’m sure we’re happy to provide that,” he said.

That’s good. Maybe something you say can ease the minds of Israeli officials who are wondering if they can trust Trump not to immediately reveal every bit of intelligence they share with the U.S.